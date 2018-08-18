Rajinikanth's upcoming action-drama by Karthik Subbaraj now has a leading lady!

Superstar Rajinikanth started prepping for Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming action-drama even before his previous film Kaala got released. The untitled film has created a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. While the previous news of Nawazuddin Siddiqui joining the star cast has already raised the excitement, the latest reports reveal another addition to the star cast. It’s Beyond The Clouds fame Malavika Mohanan.

The actress, who played the female lead in the Majid Majidi film, will reportedly be playing Rajinikanth’s love interest. The film will mark her Tamil debut and she is said to be flying to Chennai to kick off the project.

A source informed Mumbai Mirror, “Malavika makes her debut in this lavishly-mounted Tamil production, which also features Vijay Setupati. Unlike her character from the Dhobi Ghat in Majidi’s film, she will be seen in a glamourous avatar in this light-hearted action-drama, one of the most expensive films ever made in Tamil.”

Reports add that the film will also be dubbed in Hindi and ‘the team will be shooting in Dehradun, Coonoor and Chennai during the second schedule’.

“Malavika and Rajini will also film a romantic song in Europe next month,” the source added.

The first schedule of the film was wrapped up in Darjeeling and it’s also said to be the biggest film to be shot in the hill station after Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Na and Anurag Basu’s Barfi.