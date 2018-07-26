Ramya Nambeesan has a cameo in Seethakathi and we have some details

Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film, Seethakathi got all the way more interesting after the recently released promo, which shows the character of Ayya coming alive through a rigorous load of prosthetic makeup. The star has truly gone the extra mile to look his part in the film, in which he plays the role of a septuagenarian with utmost dedication. And now, there’s more to the film than just Vijay Sethupathi as actress Ramya Nambeesan and veteran director Bharathiraja are on board to play important cameos.

Ramya, who has already paired up with Vijay Sethupathi in films such as Pizza and Sethupathi, will be essaying the role of an actress in Seethakathi. On the other hand, director Bharathiraja comes in as himself, playing a filmmaker who takes a leaf out of Ayya’s preaching.

Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film reportedly has Vijay Sethupathy playing dual roles of father and son. It is the actor’s 25th film and is expected to hit the screens in the final quarter of the year.

Veteran director Mahendran too plays a pivotal role in the film, along with actors such as Parvati, Archana, and Gayathrie. Meanwhile, director Balaji Tharaneetharan is looking forward to the release of his sophomore film in Oru Pakka Kadhai – a mystery thriller starring Kalidas Jayaram.