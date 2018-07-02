Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju trumps the new Kollywood releases too!

Rajkumar Hirani’s 5th film as a director, the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju has been given a rousing response at ticket windows all over the world. Ranbir Kapoor has owned the titular part, and the likes of Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala have also impressed one and all with their performances.

Sanju is doing great down South in Chennai city as well. On June 29, there were two other noteworthy Tamil releases – Sasikumar-starrer Asuravadam and Atharvaa-starrer Semma Botha Aagathey. And both have been affected by the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. In just three days of its release Sanju has grossed way more than these two Tamil releases. While Sanju grossed 85 lakhs, Asuravadham managed 45 lakhs, and Semma Botha Aagathey did a gross of 43 lakhs. One can expect Sanju to keep it going for some more weeks thanks to the excellent crowd response.

Sanju is being played with English subtitles in theaters across Chennai, and this has acted as another incentive for the core Tamil audience to head to theaters and catch the film. Earlier in the year, Padmaavat was a sensational blockbuster grossing more than 6 CR in Chennai city; it had a Tamil dubbed version too unlike Sanju. Whether Sanju can go that far remains to be seen.