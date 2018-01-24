Rangasthalam 1985 teaser: Ram Charan entertains with comedy and action

From the time the first look of Rangasthalam 1985 came out, fans have been eagerly waiting to lay their hand on more elements of the film. Social media has been growing impatient for the film after actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu wooed her fans by posting various behind-the-scene pictures. Well, now the makers of the film have come out with the official teaser with Ram Charan playing Chitti Babu, a simple villager. The film directed by Sukumar is largely an action drama.

Set in the rural backdrop, the film revolves around Chitti Babu. In the teaser, Ram Charan introduces himself as the engineer as he is able to fix any machine. The film features his character hailing from a village named Rangasthalam. The only problem is that the man cannot hear. The teaser introduces the inability in his character which leads to everyone in the village giving Chitti the nickname ‘Sound Engineer’.

Samantha Akkineni plays the role of a village girl and Ram Charan’s love interest. However, even after the leaked pictures gave a glimpse of the actress looking stunning in her deglam avatar, she has no screen space in the teaser.

The film was shot primarily in Godavari and the lead actors have been sharing pictures from the sets of the film since the start of the shooting schedule. Apart from Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni, the film also stars Jagapati Babu, Aadhi Pinisetty, Gauthami and Anasuya Bharadwaj and also boasts of a special song by Pooja Hegde. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the movie and Mythri Movie Makers have bankrolled the project. The film is set to release on March 30.