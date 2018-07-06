Nivetha Pethuraj on-board Karthi’s next with Mithran? Details here!

After the astounding success of Tik Tik Tik which has done close to 22 crores in its run in Tamil Nadu right now, Nivetha Pethuraj is one of the most-talked-about heroines in the state. The recent buzz around the actress is that she has been signed up for Karthi’s upcoming project with PS Mithran – director of Irumbu Thirai.

Nivetha is said to be playing the leading lady in the film, which will also have another actress in a pivotal role. The team is currently in talks with Sayyeshaa and Keerthy Suresh to fill in that spot and will be putting the announcements officially on the marquee soon.

After the successful show in Irumbu Thirai, Mithran was supposed to do a film with actor Udhaynidhi Stalin, but so far, there has been no concrete update on that yet. Recently, the director has been in touch with close to five actors for his next 2 films, which shows the demand he has in the industry after his first film was a commercial success. Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai turned out to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer, with a gross value of close to 60 crores worldwide. It is obviously the actor’s biggest hit in his career!