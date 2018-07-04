Director Bala finally gets a heroine for Dhruv Vikram in Varma

After many speculations and rumors, Arjun Reddy’s Tamil remake Varma finally gets its heroine, played by Shalini Pandey in the original. Girls like Shriya Sharma and Gautami’s daughter Subbulakshmi were said to be in the running to bag the lead role. Finally, a West Bengal based model named Megha Chowdhury has been selected to pair with Dhruv Vikram. Megha has already done a Bengali film and will be making her debut in Tamil cinema with Varma.

Megha is a trained Kathak dancer and will also be using that skillset in Varma. Director Bala was supposedly looking for a pretty girl who was also a Kathak expert, and Megha fit the bill perfectly. Romantic combination scenes between Dhruv and Megha will be shot in the coming schedules. Varma is close to halfway complete so far, and the climax sequences were recently shot in Chennai’s Semmazhi Poonga.

Bala’s recent film Naachiyaar saw a promising new debut actress named Ivana. She left a strong mark despite the presence of Jyothika and GV Prakash in the cast. Megha is also likely to impress in Varma due to Bala’s reputation of being a director who extracts A-Rate work from all his actors. With two debut lead actors this time around, Bala has a lot of fresh talent to play around with.