Renowned Kannada poet-lyricist MN Vyasa Rao passes away

On Sunday morning, renowned Kannada lyricist and poet MN Vyasa Rao took his last breath at his residence in Bengaluru. As per reports, he suffered a massive cardiac arrest while having breakfast at home and succumbed to it. Vyasa Rao was 73 and is survived by his wife and two children; one daughter and one son.

A bank employee by profession, he took a keen interest in poetry and debuted as a lyricist with the hit 1975 Kannada film Shubhamangala, directed by Puttanna Kanagal. Two of the songs written by him namely Suryangu Chandrangu Bandare Munisu and Nakondla Naku remain ever popular, even today.

Later, Vyasa Rao ventured into literature as well and penned a number of fictions and detective novels.

His death is deeply mourned by the film and artists' fraternity of Karnataka. We pray his soul rests in peace.