REVEALED: Simran to play antagonist in Sivakarthikeyan's Seema Raja!

Actress Simran, who was absent from the Tamil film scene for quite a while after her reign as the leading actress, is slowly finding her way back into the top game, with the best of male actors. After her brief cameo in Vishal’s Thupparivaalan, Simran was signed up for Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja and she is also paired with Superstar Rajinikanth’s in his next film with director Karthik Subbaraj.

Interestingly, it has now been revealed that Simran is playing the antagonist in Sivakarthikeyan’s family entertainer Seema Raja, which is slated for a worldwide release on September 13th, 2018. The film also has a portion of period drama for which the team has spent a truckload of money. It would be interesting to see if the actress features in that part as well.

Samantha pairs up with Sivakarthikeyan in this film, which happens to be the third union of the actor with director Ponram after Varuthapadatha Vaalibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan.

The dubbing for the film was completed yesterday, well in advance of its release date. The team is now prepping for the grand audio launch which will take place in Madurai on the 3of August, amidst a plethora of fans.