Romance over action! Pyaar Prem Kaadhal evades clash with Vishwaroopam II, to arrive on this date

Clashes are pretty common in the entertainment industry. This August 10, two biggies of Kollywood were to lock horns at the box office. However, that has been evaded for now. Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, starring Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson, will now have a headstart on Kamal Haasan starrer Vishwaroopam 2. Even though the two movies had vastly different genres and a clash would have been harmless, the same-date release might have impacted the collections slightly. Suffice to say that, that has been avoided, for now. PPK will now be hitting the screens on August 9 and not on the earlier date i.e. August 10, paving way to Vishwaroopam 2. Now both the movies will have a solo release.

Trident Arts' Ravindran will be releasing PPK. He is seen as the man with the Midas' touch due to his terrific recent track record as a distributor, with back to back successful films like Vikram Vedha, Aval, Aramm and Tamizh Padam 2.

He sounded very confident about the box office prospects of PPK, "We wanted to bring the movie to the audiences on August 10. But witnessing their incredible response to the music and the trailer, we felt that they deserve this feast a little earlier and hence decided to re-schedule the release to August 9th. The 12 songs by Yuvan Shankar Raja have created great anticipation around the film. In addition to the songs, the fun-filled drama in the trailer has created a fantastic appeal for the film. We are sure that the audiences will have their share of entertainment watching Pyaar Prema Kaadhal and its pure romance.”

Romance or action, which is going to be your pick?