Sandakozhi 2 to have an electrifying action finale, just like the first part

Vishal, director Lingusamy and team are currently busy completing Sandakozhi 2 in and around Dindigul, Karaikudi. They are in the process of canning the climax fight sequence with fight master 'Anl' Arasu in charge. The shooting of the film is expected to end by August 15. The makers are aiming for October 18 release, during the Pooja Holidays.

The first part of Sandakozhi had quite an epic climax action sequence between Vishal and villain Lal, shot in an open field. Kanal Kannan had choreographed the sequence, and it was considered to be one of the reason behind film's success. Yuvan Shankar Raja’s pulsating background score and the numerous high-speed shots had enhanced the viewing experience of this sequence. The team of Sandakozhi 2 is putting in the best efforts to ensure that the second part also has an electrifying action finale. Yuvan returns as the composer while Shakthi is in charge of the camera for Sandakozhi 2.

Keerthy Suresh plays the lead heroine while Varu Sarathkumar is the villain. Vishal recently tweeted that both the women have key parts to play in the film.

Once Vishal is done with the release of Sandakozhi 2, he is expected to shift his focus to the Tamil remake of NTR’s recent Hit, Temper.