Santhosh Jayakumar on working with Arya: He was very easy to handle

After having worked with the young Gautham Karthik in his first two films - Hara Hara Mahadevaki and Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu, director Santhosh Jayakumar has joined hands with the experienced Arya for Ghajinikanth. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 3, 2018.

In a quick chat with in.com, the director said that he is someone who wishes to try his hands on all genres of films and not limit himself to just comedy flicks (like his first three films). He also talked about Arya’s experience and inspiring work ethic,

"With Arya, I realized that more the experience, more the dedication levels. He has been in the industry for close to 16 years but was perfect when it comes to punctuality. He was very easy to handle and was always open to discussion and dialogue improvisation. Even if I was busy, he would come over to meet me and wouldn’t expect any ‘seniority’ treatment. He showed a lot of involvement in the project. Since he has been in the field for so many years, the pressure on him to deliver a Hit is also higher. Everyone works towards a Hit film; an experienced actor like Arya exerts even more. His attitude and hard work were like an eye-opener for me.”

Impressive!