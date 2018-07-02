Sarkar villain: After Vidyut Jamwal and Neil Nitin Mukesh, who’s next?

Vijay’s Sarkar comfortably sits amidst the list of most awaited Tamil films of 2018, with so many goodies being packed in it. It marks the reunion of Vijay and director AR Murugadoss after their successful earlier blockbusters in Thuppakki and Kaththi.

Though the film has a lot of well-known names such as Radha Ravi, Pala Karuppiah, Varu Sarathkumar and more, the actual villain of the film has still not been revealed! This surprise element has excited Vijay’s fans to the zenith who are now going around social media with numerous guesses on the name hiding in the cabinet.

Worth noting here, that Murugadoss had brought in the extremely athletic Vidyut Jammwal for Thuppakki, and the debonair dude Neil Nitin Mukesh for Kaththi, both turning out to be interesting picks that worked in the film’s favor. If this order is to go by, the team surely is about to throw in a huge surprise in the coming days with the announcement.

Currently, Vijay and the cast of Sarkar have flown to Las Vegas, USA, where the glossy intro number of the film will be shot. The clock keeps ticking as we watch out for more intriguing reveals. The film is slated to hit screens during Diwali 2018 alongside Suriya's NGK directed by Selvaraghavan.