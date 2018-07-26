Scoop: Suriya's NGK most likely to miss out on Diwali race and here’s the reason

The second poster of Suriya’s NGK, which was released on the star’s birthday, did not mention the release date of the movie. The recent poster only gives out the full form of the title as Nandha Gopala Kumaran unlike the first look, which had the release date of the film, which was Diwali this year.

Now, sources close to the film have confirmed that NGK will not make it to the theatres as per the scheduled release date, following the unfortunate illness of director Selvaraghavan. In turn, the team will have to reschedule the pending shoot, which includes close to a fourth of the total scheme of work. Selvaraghavan has undergone an appendix surgery and the entire team is now waiting for him to recuperate as soon as possible.

Suriya’s NGK clashing with Vijay’s Sarkar was looked at as one of the most interesting clashes of the year, with both films being packed with big stars, talented directors, and a strong technical team. However, now that NGK is being pushed ahead, we have to wait and see whether any other film would come in to take that spot, or if Sarkar would be lucky enough to arrive as a solo Diwali release.

Suriya, who initially allotted dates to NGK, will now look to cover most of his shoots for the KV Anand directorial.