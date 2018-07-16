Seethakathi making video: Vijay Sethupathi walks the extra mile to play the septuagenarian

After wowing audiences with his extremely diverse roles, now Vijay Sethupathi is all set to regale Tamil moviegoers with the role of a septuagenarian in his upcoming film ‘Seethakathi’. The film, though not a biopic of the popular Tamil philosopher, will be an honest take on the values that he followed and taught people.

The making video of the film which showed the 40-year old actor transforming himself into an aged, elderly man, was launched during the Super Singer finale on Vijay TV last night. The video shows Vijay Sethupathi and director Balaji Tharaneetharan travelling to Los Angeles for the test shoot, and then working out the same look in Tamil Nadu before the shoot.

In an interview to Firstpost earlier this year, director Balaji said, “I never thought Vijay would be interested in playing a much older character when I pitched the story to him four years ago. I pitched the idea just to get his opinion, but he was so excited that he wanted to give it a shot. It’s been wonderful working on the project. It’s almost done.” The director has already worked with Vijay Sethupathi in his debut film ‘Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom’ while his second film ‘Oru Pakka Kathai’ is about to hit the screens soon.‘Seethakathi’ happens to be Vijay Sethupathi's 25th film in his career. Veteran actress Archana plays his pair in the film, which also stars Mahendran, Bagavathy Perumal, Rajkumar, and Ramya Nambeesan in pivotal roles.