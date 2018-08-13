Sensational Telugu blockbuster RX100 goes to Kollywood, look who’s playing the lead role!

One of the most interesting Telugu films that hit the screens this year is RX100, the out-of-the-box thriller starring Karthikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead. RX100 turned out to be such a huge blockbuster that it is now being remade in Tamil and guess who will step into the shoes of Karthikeya? It's none other than actor Aadhi who will be playing the lead in this remake.

Aadhi’s last outing in Kollywood was the successful Maragadha Naanayam, which is looked at as one of the most whacky attempts in the fantasy genre till date. The actor is currently waiting for the release of U-Turn, the upcoming Samantha starrer in which he has played a pivotal role. Aadhi is said to have loved RX100, finding it a raw tale that had the ability to find a liking with Tamil audiences.

Auraa Cinemas, who are now working on Atharva’s 100 and the Veera starrer Arasiyalla Idhellam Saatharanamappa, will be bankrolling the yet-to-be-titled remake. The team is currently in the process of finalising a suitable director to handle the project. Sources say that Saithaan and Sathya director Pradeep Krishnamoorthy is at the top of the list, an official confirmation is expected in this regard. Pre-production work has currently begun, with shoot to go on floors by the third week of October.