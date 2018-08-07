Shankar and Kamal are going to rock again: Ravi Varman on Indian-2

Out of all the upcoming films in Tamil cinema, Indian-2 seems to be on the top of the list for many reasons. One, because it is the sequel of one of the best Tamil films ever made. Two, because it brings back the combination of Kamal Haasan and Shankar. And three, because it could be the actor’s last film before he turns into a politician.

In a recent interview, cinematographer Ravi Varman, who will be taking charge of the camera for Indian-2, has shared his thoughts over this project.

“Out of all of Shankar sir’s films, I have two favourites. One is Indian, the other is Mudhalvan. If they’re making the second part of the film, it surely has much more in store. When I heard the story, I found it to be mind-blowing. Their combination is going to rock again,” said the skillful cinematographer who has recently struck gold with his work in Sanju.

Ravi Varman also added that the entire script of the film is locked and that the shoot will go on floors by the end of September. Anirudh is said to be composing the music for this film, while the team is in talks with Nayanthara to play the heroine.