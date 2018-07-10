Shiva joins the league of Rajinikanth and Ajith with THIS feat!

Imagine a scenario; morning shows, as early as 5 am, with celebrations all over. Such is the case when Rajinikanth’s movies hit the halls. Usually, this special slot is reserved for the movies of Thalaivaa, Vijay and Ajith. But looks like someone else is all set to join the league. It’s none other than Shiva!

The actor’s upcoming spoof entertainment Tamizh Padam 2, which will be hitting the screens this Thursday, has been allotted 5 am shows in popular Chennai theatres like Rohini and Kumaran. Some theatres are also planning to run 7 and 8 am shows. This is huge, considering the podium of early shows has been held by some of the biggest stars of the industry.

Tamizh Padam 2 is a much-awaited comedy and the craze that has been built around the movie is huge. The teasers and posters have generated a massive level of excitement, with the team having gone full-on in their attempt to troll the most popular Tamil personalities, from film stars to politicians. If not a full house, an 80-90% occupancy is predicted.

The first part of the movie which hit the halls in 2010 was a thoroughly entertaining venture. Looks like troll king CS Amudhan is all set to strike gold once again, with the sequel.