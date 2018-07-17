Siddharth-GV Prakash’s next will be a human relationship drama and we have all the deets

The mahurat of ‘Pichaikaaran’ director Sasi’s next film starring Siddharth and GV Prakash, took place yesterday morning in Chennai. Though the cast members were not present for the event, the team proceeded with the pooja as they found it to be an auspicious date.

Tentatively titled ‘Rettai Kombu’, the film is touted to be a deep human relationship drama, where Siddharth and GV Prakash play brothers-in-law. The shoot will begin in August and will be wrapped up by the end of the year.

Siddharth will try to finish maximum portions of his ongoing horror comedy with debutant Sai Sekhar before beginning work on this film. Catherine Tresa pairs up with him in the Trident Arts production, with actors like Kabir Singh, Kali Venkat, and Sathish also being a part of the cast. The film is said to feature close to 45 minutes of CGI, which has been meticulously planned during the pre-production stage. Siddharth’s immediate release will be the comedy ride ‘Saithaan Ka Baccha’ in which he stars opposite Raashi Khanna.

On the other hand, GV Prakash is looking forward to the release of his ‘Sarvam Thaala Mayam’ – a musical film which has its songs and background score composed by AR Rahman. Also on the list for him, is Adangathey, Ayngaran, 100% Kadhal and the new Vasanthabalan film.