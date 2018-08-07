Sivakarthikeyan ditches his favourites, to work with a young musician in his next

In his 12 releases as an actor so far, Sivakarthikeyan's films have mostly had music either by Anirudh or Imman. If it's a city based story, Siva goes for Anirudh while for rural mass masala entertainers, he goes for Imman. Both these composers have delivered fantastic soundtracks for the star, without fail.

Breaking the norm though, Sivakarthikeyan's 13th film (SK13), which is being helmed by Rajesh, produced by Studio Green and being shot swiftly in and around Chennai, will have music by 'Hip Hop Tamizha' Adhi.

Adhi had crooned the title song in Ethir Neechal back in 2013. He has since gone on to attain great success as a singer, composer, lead actor and social activist. He is a youth icon in his own right. Siva is also a favourite among the youth, as we know. Adhi and Siva make for a highly energetic duo which should hopefully get translated in the music too.

Interestingly, the sci-fi genre SK14 directed by Ravikumar will have music by AR Rahman. So, after 12 films of going back and forth between Anirudh and Imman, has Siva finally decided enough is enough? Or is this just a temporary phase where he is trying some other options? We'll know in the coming years.