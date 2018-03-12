Sivakarthikeyan turns producer, to bankroll Arunraja Kamaraj’s film on women’s cricket

Sivakarthikeyan, who recently turned 33, has proved himself as a dependable Kollywood hero within a very short period. But now, the actor has ventured into yet another aspect of filmmaking. Sivakarthikeyan will bankroll Arunraja Kamaraja’s women-centric directorial debut under his banner of Sivakarthikeyan Productions. Arunraja himself is multifaceted and has sung the ‘Neruppuda’ song from Kabali and Theri theme track. The announcement was made on Monday by RD Raja, the producer of Sivakarthikeyan’s Velaikkaran. Producer RD Raja took to his Twitter handle to announce the news.

My dear brother @Siva_Kartikeyan producing a new film for his close friend @Arunrajakamaraj under #SivakarthikeyanProductions😊👍 Shoot started today morning at Lalgudi.,Starring #Sathyaraj sir,@aishu_dil @darshan991. Heartfelt wishes 2 the entire team 4 d successful journey 💐💐 pic.twitter.com/GQz07oKfXX — RD.RAJA (@RDRajaofficial) February 19, 2018

The film, which went on floors on Monday at Trichy’s Lalgudi, will trace the life of an aspirational female cricketer hailing from a middle-class family. While, popular actress Aishwarya Rajesh dons the female lead, veteran actor Sathyaraj essays her doting father in the movie.

Talking about the film, Sivakarthikeyan said, “I owe a lot to the industry. I feel it is my responsibility to help my friends realise their dreams; the friends who have stood beside me through thick and thin. We have always shared the same dream of achievement and glory. Arunraja Kamaraj is very talented and he had shown glimpses of promise as a director even when he was a student. When he narrated this script to me, I was able to connect myself as I also hail from a middle-class family.”

The film will be shot by Dinesh Krishnan with precise cuts by Antony L Ruben. Its music will be composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. The untitled flick also features a solid supporting cast with Ilavarasu, Rama and Dharshan. Reportedly, inputs from actual women cricketers were taken during the scripting process.

Sivakarthikeyan is also teaming up with director Ponram for Seema Raja which is slated to release later this year. On the occasion of the Kollywood actor’s birthday, the filmmakers revealed the first look poster and the title of the movie. The village romantic flick, which has been in the production since last July, features Samantha Akkineni as the female lead. Interestingly, the actress is also playing a village belle in her upcoming Telugu film Rangasthalam which stars Ram Charan Teja.