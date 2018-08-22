Sivakarthikeyan - Vijay Sethupathi set to clash once again!

The trailer and audio of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha starrer 96 will go live on August 24. The makers are looking forward to release the film on September 13 around the Vinayaga Chathurthi weekend. The Sivakarthikeyan - Samantha starrer Seemaraja has already locked September 13 as its release date and hence, we have a clash. A Siva - Vijay Sethupathi clash is definitely a mouth-watering prospect as they are the fast-rising superstars among the younger lot of heroes.

96 is a romance flick and is said to be heavily dialogue based. Both Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha will have many stages and looks in the film. The teaser and first single track have already impressed the viewers. We'll know more when the trailer releases on Friday. The film has been written and directed by C.Prem Kumar and has music by Govind.

The prior clash between these two heroes at the box office was in 2016 when Remo and Rekka released on the same day (October 7). Remo was the outright winner in that battle. But Sethupathi has grown as a star over these past two years thanks to big Hits like Kavan and Vikram Vedha. Will 96 spring a surprise this time or will Seemaraja emerge victorious? Let’s wait and watch.