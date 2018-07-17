Sivakarthikeyan's gesture towards late Na. Muthukumar's family is commendable

Actor Sivakarthikeyan wrote the lyrics for the highly popular 'Kalyaana Vayasu' song from Nayanthara's upcoming August 20th release Kolamavu Kokila. It's a funny number written from the perspective of comedian Yogi Babu's character (a provision shop owner), who falls head over heels in love with the most beautiful girl in his locality (Nayanthara). Sivakarthikeyan's trendy lyrics, Anirudh's enjoyable music and vocals, and the highly entertaining visuals have made this song a raging hit, and it has clocked more than 35 million views so far.

News has emerged now that Sivakarthikeyan handed over the remuneration he received for writing this song, to the family of late lyricist Na. Muthukumar. Muthukumar was a highly prolific and successful lyricist who unfortunately passed away in August 2016 at the age of 41, due to health issues. His death sent shock waves across the Tamil industry and is still discussed at quite a few film events. He had written many noteworthy songs (including the evergreen ‘Dheivangal Ellam’ from Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga) in Sivakarthikeyan's films and the actor decided to pay this small sum as a token of his gratitude to the late lyricist.

Sources close to Sivakarthikeyan reveal that he was quite particular that this act of his should not be hyped about. However, somehow the news has escaped. No matter what, it is indeed a great gesture by the actor and one that deserves to be read by many.