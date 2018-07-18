Sivakarthikeyan’s grand Thanksgiving meet for his maiden production!

Kanaa, actor Sivakarthikeyan’s first production venture, wrapped up on Tuesday night. The makers held a grand thanksgiving meet for the entire cast and crew of the film, to appreciate and celebrate the contributions. Popular lyricist and singer Arunraja Kamaraj turns director with this female-centric cricket drama that has Aishwariya Rajesh in the lead role. Sathyaraj, Dharshan and Rama are other members of the star cast.

Though she was not fully familiar with the rules, Aishwariya spent a lot of time at the beginning of the year learning the sport, in order to get into the mood of the film. Arunraja Kamaraj spoke about her effort, saying “Aishwariya put in close to 8 hours of work a day on the field, staying out in the sun. She even fell sick and became darker in complexion, but did not give up and wanted to bring her best to the fore.”

Dhibu Ninan Thomas, who made a mark for himself last year with Maragadha Naanayam, is composing the music for Kanaa. The post-production work for the film will now on in full-swing, with the team planning to bring it to theatres for the Christmas weekend.