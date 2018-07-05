SC pulls Latha Rajinikanth for non-payment of loan, daughter Saundarya issues clarification

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court warned Latha Rajinikanth, wife of superstar Rajinikanth, in relation to a loan taken by her on behalf of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd, from Bengaluru's Ad-Bureau Advertising. Allegedly, Latha is yet to pay an outstanding amount of Rs 6.20 crore, out of a total amount of Rs 14.90 crore. Now, her daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth has issued a press release on the same.

A clarification from us. The court order is attached here 👇🏻🙏🏻 #PressRelease @latharajnikanth pic.twitter.com/2fU5Ahzsgo — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) July 5, 2018

A copy of the court document was also attached along with the tweet.

Reportedly, the loan was taken to finish post-production work of the film Kochadaiiyaan which was directed by Soundarya and starred Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

A petition filed by the ad agency was kept pending for three months. Following that, in February, a bench comprising of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R. Banumathi had stated that Mediaone would have to pay the amount within three months failing which the payment would have to be taken care of by Latha herself.