SS Rajamouli to team up with Jr NTR and Ram Charan, on a massive budget

Following the huge success of Baahubali, filmmaker SS Rajamouli announced that he will be teaming up with two biggies of the southern film industry. The film does not have a title yet but includes the power-combo of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Not much is known about the film except that some rumours claim that the film will be a boxing based drama.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be playing brothers in the film. In a media interaction on April 17, the film’s producer DVV Danayya said that it will be produced with a budget of Rs 300 crore. “The pre-production work has already begun. The art department has commenced work on erecting sets where a crucial portion of the film will be shot. The estimated budget of the film will be Rs. 300 crore,” he had said.

Congratulations to @Samanthaprabhu2 , @ThisIsDSP , @MythriOfficial and each and everyone in the team of #Rangasthalam. The movie wouldn’t be what it is if not for your excellence. You have all done a brilliant job. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 1, 2018

Danayya also said that the film will be a visually pleasing, adding that Rajamouli had pitched him the idea and also to the technicians. Rajamouli is at present working on the final draft of the script.

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR had mentioned recently that they had signed up for a film without listening to the script. “I believe in Rajamouli. His stories have strong content and are character-driven. I’m yet to listen to the script. Rajamouli promised me he will narrate the script soon,” Charan told reporters.

Ram Charan is now reaping the profits of Rangasthalam which is the third highest grossing Telugu film, after the Baahubali franchise. Jr NTR recent started shooting for his upcoming film with Trivikram Srinivas.