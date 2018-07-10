STR and Venkat Prabhu dive into politics with Maanaadu!

Dispelling all rumors, the upcoming Venkat Prabhu - STR film (#VP09), to be produced by Suresh Kamatchi, has been titled Maanaadu, with the tagline 'A Venkat Prabhu Politics.' The cameras will start rolling from September-end or October for this film and the makers are planning a summer 2019 release for Maanaadu. It’ll be a political thriller, a genre which is new to both, the director and the hero. The other cast and crew members haven't been decided yet, and the director is still writing the film.

A bold and outspoken hero like STR in a political film looks like a great idea on paper. Venkat Prabhu is also a capable director who is well-versed with what's going on in the society. Both of them are ‘brands’ in their own right, and Maanaadu is surely among the most exciting films to come in 2019. With the shooting of Vijay's Sarkar and Suriya's NGK progressing swiftly now, Maanaadu is the latest to join the political bandwagon in Kollywood.

Meanwhile, VP's immediate next, Party, may hit the screens on August 24th 2018 The director intends to come two weeks after Vishwaroopam 2, which will arrive on August 10. One song from Party has been unveiled by the makers so far and rest four are expected to hit the internet in the coming days.