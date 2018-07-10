STR shuts down talks of joining politics

Venkat Prabhu's much-awaited upcoming film with Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendran, or STR as he’s fondly known, has been titled Maanaadu. The title announcement on Tuesday along with a poster has been the trending on Twitter and fans of STR are upbeat about the film. The hero himself has come out with a video to share his happiness about this development.

"I'm very happy with the response to the title and would like to thank my fans for their enthusiasm. I wished that this combo would materialize since long. Now finally at the right time, the opportunity presented itself. I liked the whole idea behind this film and hence we've gone ahead. The title may hint at political content. Yes, we will be addressing some key social issues through this film but that doesn't mean that I will be entering politics. As I've already said many times, there is no need for me to enter politics at this point of time," he said.

Interestingly, STR’s dad, the multifaceted T Rajendar also announced his new film titled Indraiya Kadhalda, soon after the title announcement of Maanaadu. Namitha and many other noted actors will be a part of this TR directorial in which the veteran will as usual also handle all the other key departments like story, screenplay, dialogues, music, and camera.