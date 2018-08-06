STR to team up with Karthik Naren soon?

After making waves with his debut film Dhuruvangal Padhinaaru, which is now looked at as one of the best thrillers ever made in Tamil cinema, Karthick Naren is now working on the final print of Naragasooran, his upcoming thriller which is slated to release on the 31st of August.

Starring Arvind Swami, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan, Aathmikaa and Indrajith, the film is said to be a mystery thriller that has been majorly shot in Ooty. Karthick completed the shoot within a short span of 41 days, the team held through cold and rainy conditions to wrap up the shoot.

Recently though, Karthick had met actor STR for a casual chat. But it definitely looks like there was more to it than what meets the eye. In a recent interview, Naren has disclosed that he is in talks with STR for a new film, which might take off once he completes his next project Naadaga Medai, which would star Gautham Karthik and Kaalidas Jayaram.

STR has also shared some of his unused scripts with Naren, asking him about the possibilities of collaborating for the same. With such interesting prospects in the frame, it would be great if the young mind could crack a film with the extremely talented actor.