Suriya's magnanimous gesture for the welfare of farmers wins hearts!

Suriya is equally celebrated for his off-screen qualities as he is, for his films and dashing screen presence. He is a social activist and a philanthropist who contributes to the wellbeing of society, through his Agaram Foundation.

At the Kadai Kutty Singam success meet which was held in Chennai on Tuesday, the star, who also happens to be the film's producer, donated Rs 1 crore for the welfare of Tamil farmers. A group of prosperous farmers were invited for the success meet and the star handed over the cheque to them. Suriya further shared that his organisation, Agaram Foundation, will personally ensure that this money is spent for the welfare of farmers and that they will go about this process in a meticulous manner. This magnanimous gesture from the NGK actor has won a lot of hearts.

As we know, Kadai Kutty Singam is a film which portrays farming and farmers in good light. The film is being celebrated for this aspect as it asserts that farming can be a viable career option for the youth.

Rs 1 crore is a lot of money indeed, and Suriya rightfully deserves all the praise that he is getting, for this generous gesture.