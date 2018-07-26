Suriya’s villain in Vijay’s Sarkar?

Vijay’s Sarkar is now progressing at a brisk pace, with the final portions of the Chennai agenda being canned. Soon, the team will be flying to the States for a 10-day long schedule, where a song and a few talkie scenes would be shot.

While sources earlier said that the main villain in Sarkar is yet to be revealed, a section of the media has been reporting that Johnny Tri Nguyen would be playing the baddie in this one. Johnny is a Vietnamese actor who rose to fame in Tamil cinema for playing Suriya’s adversary in 7am Arivu, the fantasy action thriller which was also directed by AR Murugadoss.

However, sources close to the unit have denied the news, stating that Johnny is not a part of the project. The team is still keeping most of the details under wraps so that it doesn't spoil the excitement and essence of the film.

Sarkar is getting ready for a worldwide release on the Diwali day this year. It is easily one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year, with a star cast that includes Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Radha Ravi and Pala Karuppiah. The music for Sarkar is composed by AR Rahman, marking his second successive union with Vijay after the blockbuster Mersal last year.