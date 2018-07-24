Surprise! Keerthy Suresh to make her singing debut with Saamy Square

The audio of Saamy Square was launched on Monday in a grand event held at a popular star hotel in Chennai. The entire cast and crew, headed by hero Chiyaan Vikram and director Hari, were in attendance. It was a long event peppered with detailed, heartfelt speeches from all the speakers.

Lead heroine Keerthy Suresh was the cynosure of all eyes. All the speakers spoke highly of the young actress for her extraordinary performance in the recently released Mahanati. The film's second heroine Aishwarya Rajesh said that she has become a fan of Keerthy after watching the movie and that she has made all the actresses proud with such a performance.

Saamy Square is extra special for Keerthy as she is making her playback singing debut with this film, crooning the song Pudhu Metro Rail along with hero Chiyaan Vikram. Keerthy said that it was producer Shibu Thameens who was instrumental in getting her to sing this song. Composer Devi Sri Prasad noted that Keerthy was a trained classical singer and that she could pull off the recording with ease. He graciously welcomed her into the world of music.

The other new song which was premiered at the event was the pulsating Darnakka which looks like a sure-fire hit song thanks to its rhythm heavy nature and the fancy lyrics. Saamy Square may hit the screens in September.