Tamil films that created headlines thanks to controversies

The controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is still fresh in our minds. But it is not the first time we have come across such a storm. Forget Bollywood, even regional films have had their share of controversies. Just one dialogue can create a havoc, and there are so many such films who have suffered a strong protest, thanks to its controversial content. So, here’s a list of such Tamil films that have faced a lot of controversies…

Dasavatharam

The first controversy that Kamal Haasan-starrer Dasavatharam faced was a copyright claim. The assistant director of the film, Senthil Kumar had claimed that his story was stolen and he was not being credited.

Later it was Mallika Sherawat’s attire at the music launch event that created a huge buzz. Hindu Makkal Katchi, a splinter group of the Hindu Munnani, had filed a complaint stating that the actress’ dress was inappropriate and had hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Like Really!

And finally, Vishwa Hindu Parishad had claimed that Dasavatharam showcases the clash between Saivism and Vaishnavism which prevailed in the 12th century and that is objectionable. However, the director of the film had cleared that there’s nothing controversial in the movie.

Vishwaroopam

Looks like down South Kamal Haasan is controversy’s favourite child. After Dasavatharam, his movie Vishwaroopam created a lot of hullabaloos. The first thing to grab the attention was the title of the movie. Hindu Makkal Katchi wanted the title of the movie to be changed from a Sanskrit title to a Tamil one.

The second controversy was the dispute that happened between Haasan and the theatre owners. The actor decided that he will do a direct-to-home premiere of his movie which irked all the theatre owners and they that decided a complete exhibitor boycott of Vishwaroopam. But, later Haasan released the movie in the theatre first.

Well, no it is not over yet. Muslim civic organisations in Tamil Nadu wanted a ban on the film. They felt that the Kamal Haasan-starrer was defamatory to Islamic ethos and would hurt sentiments of Muslim people. To maintain the law and order in the state, District collectors gave orders to the theatre owners to not show Vishwaroopam. Later Haasan decided to mute or morphed the controversial scenes. The film released in Tamil Nadu after a couple of weeks.

The sequel of the film Vishwaroopam 2 has also been in the news since a long time. The film was slated to release in 2015, but was getting delayed again and again, and now it will be finally release this year.

Mersal

Mersal is a perfect example of how freedom of speech doesn’t exist in our country. The movie starring Vijay had a couple of scenes that didn’t go down well with the current government. In one of the scenes in the movie, Vijay’s character takes a dig at Goods and Services Tax (GST) and there’s also a scene where his character mocks the Digital India, an initiative promoted by our government. Well, the ruling party demanded that the scenes should be edited, and that created a lot of havoc and theatres showcasing the film were attacked.

Kaala

Rajinikanth’s Kaala was also not spared. So, Rajinikanth had made a comment on the decades-old Cauvery water dispute issue. His statement didn’t go down well with Pro-Kannada groups and they demanded a ban on Rajini-starrer Kaala in Karnataka. The makers had later filed a petition at Karnataka High Court to seek a clear release for their movie and security should be provided at theatres for the people who come to watch the film.