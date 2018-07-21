Tamil remake of Pellichoopulu called off? Gautham Menon reveals!

After the huge success of the Telugu blockbuster Pellichoopulu, director Gautham Menon brought the remake rights of the romantic comedy in order to bankroll the Tamil remake. For starters, there was even a first look poster of the film launched with the animated faces of actors Vishnu Vishal and Tamannah, who were announced to be the lead pair in the film.

However, ever since, there has been no news from the team regarding the shoot or status of the film. Kollywood birdies have now revealed that the project which has been in cold storage for such a long time, has been ultimately shelved.

When producer Gautham Menon was questioned about the same, he replied saying that there were many reasons for the project not taking off. Firstly, the budget for the film overshot due to the cast and crew involved being big names. Also, his production house Ondraga Entertainment has been in a financial muddle after losing their way with films such as Tamilselvanum Thaniyar Anjalum, the Jai starrer which turned out to be a disaster at the BO. Menon has also found his way out of Naragasooran, the upcoming Karthick Naren directorial, following a heated argument with the young director.