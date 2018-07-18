Tamil TV actress Priyanka commits suicide!!

It’s ironic how two people with the same name can have diverse destinies. While global star and Bollywood’s darling Priyanka Chopra celebrates her birthday amidst much love on this day, her namesake and a famous Tamil television actress Priyanka, has committed suicide at her residence in Valasaravakkam, Chennai. Priyanka is best known for her character of Jothika in the series Vamsam that features Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles,.

On the morning of July 18, her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan by her domestic help. The same report claims that the reason for her suicide was a family dispute. A case has been registered with the Chennai police and the officials have sent her body for post-mortem. Further investigations are being carried out to find out the reason behind this extreme step taken by the late actress.

Priyanka had settled in matrimony with Arunbala in the year 2015, however, the couple had been staying separately for the last two months due to the many differences that had crept up between the two.

Apart from Vamsam, Priyanka had been a part of several Tamil serials across different channels. She has also acted in a couple of films.

The South industry has had a number of suicide cases of late. Recently, TV host and actor Sabarna was found dead at her house with her wrists slit. Sai Prashanth, another TV actor also committed suicide due to depression. Telugu news anchor Radhika Reddy also committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of her building.

We hope that Priyanka’s soul rests in peace. The industry has surely lost a talented performer, with her death.