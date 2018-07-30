Team Kolamaavu Kokila ups the ante with a unique promotional strategy!

Producers and makers are coming up with more and more unique strategies to promote their films; via social media. It has become a norm to see song visuals from the film being launched on YouTube prior to the film’s release. However, the team of Kolamaavu Kokila has gone a step ahead, coming out with custom-made music videos for the hit numbers from the soundtrack.

For the title song, the team brought in some trending comedians such as Bijili Ramesh, Lollu Sabha Manohar, Theepetti Ganesan and so on for a music video that was received well by the youngsters. The video has now crossed more than a million views on YouTube.

Next from the team, would be the custom-made music video of Thittam Poda Theriyala, a beautiful track from the album. Apart from penning the lyrics for the song, director Vignesh Shivn has directed the video which will be unveiled soon. The teaser of the same was put out last night, featuring composer Anirudh in the backdrop of a ruined house.

Here’s the film’s director Nelson thanking Vignesh Shivn for the video.

Thanks for shooting the promotional video for us vickz... your superb as always 😊😍🤗 #KolamaavuKokila #ThittamPodaTheriyala waiting for the full promotional video https://t.co/B6878pxTfd — Nelson Dilipkumar (@Nelson_director) July 30, 2018

Though the makers of Kolamaavu Kokila had initially announced the release date as August 10th, they have pushed it by a week to the 17th, in order to avoid the clash with Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2.