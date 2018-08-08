home/ entertainment/ kollywood-entertainment
Thala Ajith pays his last respects to M Karunanidhi

Thala Ajith pays his last respects to M Karunanidhi

First published: August 08, 2018 09:04 AM IST | Updated: August 08, 2018 09:08 AM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

DMK Chief M Karunanidhi breathed his last yesterday at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. Aged 94, M Karunanidhi was admitted in a hospital on 28th of July and since then his health had been deteriorating. He left for his heavenly adobe yesterday at 6.10 pm.

His mortal remains have now been kept at Rajaji Hall in the Government Estate where many political leaders and celebrities have reached to pay their last respects to the great leader. In pictures, we see Thala Ajith paying his homage to late Karunanidhi who has been wrapped in a tricolour. Karunanidhi's son Stalin can also be seen in the pictures.

Madras High Court is yet to rule out its decision over the burial of TMK leader's mortal remains in Marina beach vicinity.

Apart from Thala Ajith, many other celebrities like Suriya, Rajinikanth have reached Rajaji Hall to pay their respects.

SHOW MORE
tags: #death #Entertainment #Funeral #M Karunanidhi #Rajinikanth #regional #Thala Ajith

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All