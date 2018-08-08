Thala Ajith pays his last respects to M Karunanidhi

DMK Chief M Karunanidhi breathed his last yesterday at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. Aged 94, M Karunanidhi was admitted in a hospital on 28th of July and since then his health had been deteriorating. He left for his heavenly adobe yesterday at 6.10 pm.

His mortal remains have now been kept at Rajaji Hall in the Government Estate where many political leaders and celebrities have reached to pay their last respects to the great leader. In pictures, we see Thala Ajith paying his homage to late Karunanidhi who has been wrapped in a tricolour. Karunanidhi's son Stalin can also be seen in the pictures.

#அஜித் paid his homage to #Kalaignar #karunanidhi #ripkalaignar #RIPKarunanidhi. Jaya amma ku Varalaa Varalaa nu karainja anil kunjugal doesn't know that he travelled from abroad nearly 15+ hrs to pay his homage non stoppable at her memorial #Ajith #Thala pic.twitter.com/smM7hQJCGS — Viswasam✳️ (@i_vimalsg) August 8, 2018

Madras High Court is yet to rule out its decision over the burial of TMK leader's mortal remains in Marina beach vicinity.

Case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu Govt at Marina beach for M #Karunanidhi: Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice records in his order, submissions made by DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi in his affidavit seeking burial land at Marina beach for Karunanidhi. pic.twitter.com/YxTYfahsTD — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

Apart from Thala Ajith, many other celebrities like Suriya, Rajinikanth have reached Rajaji Hall to pay their respects.