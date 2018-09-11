Thala Ajith to get his favorite composer for his next?

Thala Ajith and Yuvan Shankar Raja have worked together in quite multiple films such as Dheena, Billa, Aegan, Mankatha, Billa 2 and Arrambam. Their combination has resulted in numerous hit songs and also fantastic background theme tracks. Fans of Ajith have always held Yuvan close to their heart for the mind-blowing theme tracks that he delivered for their star in Billa and Mankatha, two blockbuster films for the star. The themes from Billa and Mankatha are popular ringtones and caller tunes even today.

Ajith and Yuvan were set to reunite in Viswasam and director Siva had also started discussing tunes with Yuvan. But due to budget issues, Yuvan opted out of the film and D Imman took his place.

News has now emerged that Yuvan may be the one to score the music for Ajith's next film which is said to be the remake of the Amitabh Bachchan - Taapsee starrer Pink. HVinoth may take charge of the direction while Boney Kapoor is said to be the producer. Yuvan returning for an Ajith film is enough reason for fans and movie buffs to rejoice.

The composer has had a great year with superhits like Irumbu Thirai and Pyaar Prema Kaadhal. He has films like Peranbu, Raja Ranguski, Sandakozhi 2 and NGK in his release pipeline in the remaining months of the year.