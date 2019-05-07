Thala Ajith's father now stable and has been discharged from the hospital

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 7.33 pm May 07 2019, 7.33 pm

On May 1st, Thala Ajith celebrated his 48th birthday and his fans all over the world had various celebrations of their own. Over the past couple of days, there have been a lot of rumours going around that Thala Ajith's father Mr P Subramaniam has been hospitalised and that Ajith has been in the hospital, taking care of him. It was also reported that Mr Subramaniam was in a very critical state. We got in touch with sources close to Ajith's team to inquire about his father's health and here is what they had to say.

Our sources reveal, "It is true that Thala Ajith's father, Mr Subramanian, had been admitted to the hospital following some health issues. However, now he has completely recovered and is stable. He has also been discharged and is now recuperating at home." This would surely come as a sigh of relief for all worried Ajith fans. Ajith is currently working on Nerkonda Paarvai with director H Vinoth of Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran fame. This movie, the Tamil remake of the superhit Bollywood movie Pink, is being produced by Boney Kapoor under his Bayview Projects LLP banner.

The cast of this movie also includes Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang, Adhik Ravichandran and Delhi Ganesh while Bollywood diva Vidya Balan and Rangaraj Pandey will be making their Kollywood debut with Nerkonda Paarvai. Nirav Shah is handling the cinematography while Yuvan Shankar Raja is in charge of the music. The first look poster of this movie has already given Ajith fans a lot of expectations and the movie is sure to be well received. This movie's makers have announced that it would be hitting the screens on August 10th, later this year!