Thala and Thalapathy pay courtesy visits to Kalaignar Karunanidhi

It’s an anxious time for Tamil Nadu and especially DMK supporters. Senior Indian politician Kalaignar Karunanidhi of DMK has been critically ill since last week and is being treated at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. Ever since his admission to the hospital, the vicinity is flooded with media personnel, DMK party members and cops who are providing security around the clock. Politicians of various parties are paying visits to the hospital to check on the 94-year-old veteran’s health and offer their words of comfort to his son MK Stalin and grandson Udhay Stalin. The news on Kalaignar’s health is a constant trending phenomenon on social media over the past week. With many rumours doing the rounds on a daily basis, the situation is quite tense in the state.

Celebrities from Kollywood have also been spotted at the hospital due to Kalaignar’s close association with the Tamil industry. The likes of Kamal Haasan and Sarath Kumar were among the first to visit Kalaignar. On Tuesday, Superstar Rajinikanth and Suriya, accompanied by his father Sivakumar, took a trip to the hospital. On Wednesday, Thalapathy Vijay was seen at the hospital in the morning while Thala Ajith went to the hospital at night. Both the stars sat with Stalin and Udhay, and spent a few moments with them. Pictures and videos of their visit stormed social media in no time and went viral, thanks to the craze surrounding Thala and Thalapathy.

We wish Kalaignar a speedy recovery!