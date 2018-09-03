Thalaivar 165: Rajinikanth and team headed to chill zones of Ladakh

The team of Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film tentatively titled Thalaivar165 is all charged up as the shoot of the film is progressing at a brisk pace and things are going as planned. In the recently concluded Chennai schedule, an action sequence between Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi was canned, apart from talkie portions involving Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simhaa and the rest of the cast.

Next, the unit will be moving to the locales of Ladakh. Trisha, who is the latest addition to this film, will be joining the sets for the first time. The actress is sporting a new hairdo for this role, which will definitely be a special one in her career.

One more picture of @trishtrashers with her short hair style for #Thalaivar165. pic.twitter.com/Bwdliu5aXC — Tʀɪꜱʜᴀ Kʀɪꜱʜɴᴀɴ (@ActressTrisha) September 2, 2018

The film is billed as a gangster action entertainer, built with a superb star cast and strong technical wizardry. Music composer Anirudh is said to have composed four songs for the film, which will be tackled as montages in the narration.

If all goes well, Sun Pictures - the makers of the film, will bring the biggie to the screens in April 2019. They now have their slate packed with three much-awaited projects, including Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar which arrives for Diwali and the Raghava Lawrence starrer Kanchana-3 which will release for the Christmas weekend.