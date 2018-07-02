Thalapathy Vijay gets a pretty new celebrity fan from Kerala

Who isn't a fan of Thalapathy Vijay? Everyone is. And looks like someone else has jumped on the bandwagon, we are talking about Manjima Mohan, the 25-year-old talented actress who is head over heels for the star.

Though she has done just three films in Tamil - Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada (AYM), Sathriyan and Ippadai Vellum, the Kerala based Manjima Mohan scores pretty high on the popularity scale. She is particularly popular among youngsters and commands a huge fan following on social media. The songs of AYM have gone a long way in increasing the 25-year-old Manjima’s reach among the audience.

Manjima recently signed on for director Muthiah’s Devarattam, co-starring Gautham Karthik and produced by Studio Green. She had also started shooting for the Malayalam remake of Kangana Ranaut’s smash Hit Queen, titled Zam Zam some months back.

And it was in a recent interview to a leading Tamil publication, when she revealed about her fascination with Thalapathy. Manjima revealed that she had been a big fan of Thalapathy Vijay ever since Kushi released and that she gets goosebumps whenever she sees him on screen. Manjima added that Kushi, Pokkiri, Thuppakki, and Theri are few of Vijay’s films that she has seen the maximum number of times in theaters. Manjima also said that she imagines herself to be the heroine whenever she sees a Vijay film. Among Tamil heroes, Vijay enjoys the largest fan base in Kerala; here he gets one more certified fanatic from ‘God’s Own Country.’