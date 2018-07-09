The new boxer in Kollywood!

Ever since the big impact and subsequent success of his debut film Aramm, there has been a lot of interest among film buffs and the media on what director Gopi Nainar will be taking up next. While there are positive reports that he will definitely be doing a sequel to Aramm with Nayanthara in the lead again, there was also news that he will be working with GV Prakash too.

The latest on Gopi is that he will be joining hands with Arya for a North Madras-based film in which the actor will be playing a boxer. So after Maan Karate, Bhoologam, Irudhi Suttru and Mr Chandramouli, we have yet another film where the protagonist will be playing a boxer.

Arya is gearing up for the release of Ghajinikanth on July 27. Amid much fanfare, he recently also started shooting for the biggie Suriya 37 with director KV Anand. He also has films like Santhana Devan with director Ameer and Sangamithra with director Sundar C in his kitty, both of which are mired in production concerns.

The actor has been going through a long rough patch after his twin successes, Raja Rani and Arrambam which released in quick succession back in 2013. The actor will be hoping to get back to his winning ways with his latest films.