The Sandakozhi 2 team bids farewell to its villain

Varu Sarathkumar, who plays the antagonist in Vishal's Sandakozhi 2 directed by Lingusamy, has completed the shoot of her portions in the film. It was her last day yesterday, and the team thanked her for her contribution by having a small cake-cutting ceremony with the entire crew in attendance. Varu is said to have a loud and aggressive role in the film.

In about two weeks, the makers will call it a wrap for this film. The climax scene is being shot currently. By August 18, the Sandakozhi 2 team is expected to complete their work and return to Chennai. The film will release on October 18 as reported earlier. There will be two solid months for the team to focus on the post-production work and promotions.

Varu will have her Echarikkai releasing later this month, on August 24. Sathyaraj, Kishore, and Yogi Babu are the other noted actors in this Sarjun directorial.

On the other hand, Vishal will begin work on the Temper remake, tentatively titled Ayokya, as soon as he is done with Sandakozhi 2. Its shoot is expected to begin towards the end of August, and Raashi Khanna has already been signed on as the lead heroine.