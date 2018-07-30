The second trailer of Vishwaroopam 2 is an exhilerating ride you wouldn't want to miss

Kamal Haasan, who is hosting the current season of Bigg Boss Tamil, is using the platform to extensively promote his upcoming movie Vishwaroopam 2. And as the second trailer of the same was to be unveiled, he did so on the BB platform. Haasan revealed the second trailer as well as the third song of the movie in the episode that was aired on Saturday night.

The new trailer is expertly cut out and retains just the perfect action and emotion to thrill the audience. Kamal Haasan and Andrea's dialogue delivery give us a hint that this one is going to be a memorable journey. Ghibran’s version of ‘Gnyabagam Varugiradha’ playing in the background gives just the perfect touch. In addition, the VFX looks much neater than what was seen in the first trailer of the film.

Vishwaroopam 2 is up for a grand release on the 10of August, in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. Kamal Haasan has promoted the same extensively, and after doing so for the Northern audience, has now flown down to cover the southern arena. We are sure that Haasan would be using the platform of Bigg Boss extensively and intelligently to promote this war-action venture. After watching the trailer, we too can't wait to watch it on the big screen.