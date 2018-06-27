This Diwali; it's Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Sarkar’ vs Suriya’s ‘NGK’

This Diwali, fans are in for a treat as we have two big-budget movies clashing at the box office. Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar will be clashing with Suriya's most-awaited film NGK on the auspicious day of Diwali and we simply can't keep calm.

While clashes are not good as they hamper box office business, on the positive side we will get a double dose of entertainment on the same day. We are going to be spoilt for choice, but then who doesn't like to be in that state?

Talking about the films, Sarkar is directed by AR Murugadoss while NGK is helmed by Selvaraghavan. Diwali is a great time to cash on business and looks like the makers of these two films are totally up this challenge.

Sarkar stars Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar along with Vijay while NGK stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sai Pallavi and many others apart from Suriya in pivotal roles.

On the Hindi cinema front, we have Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif's Thugs of Hindostan coming up during Diwali. Director Vijay Krishna Acharya is planning to dub this film in Tamil and have it released in cinemas down South.

Let's see who manages to make it big at the box office.