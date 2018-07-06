TP2 and Kadaikutty Singam: Confusion prevails over July 13th releases

We are just a week away from the date of July 13th, which was being considered as the release date of two flashy films in Kollywood – Kadaikutty Singam and Tamizh Padam 2. While Kadaikutty Singam is a family entertainer with a huge starcast, Tamizh Padam 2 is the exciting spoof film made as a sequel to the 2010 film.

Even though the makers of both these films had thought of releasing it on July 13th, there is no confirmation on it yet. This seems to be a ringing issue in Kollywood, with releases not getting confirmed even a week before the given date.

While the team of Tamizh Padam is maintaining a stun silence over the release date, in the case of Kadaikutty Singam, there seems to be a brand new issue created by the Animal Welfare Board. The board reportedly wants scenes shot at the rekla race in the film to be cut off, due to the footage being against the rule books.

Out of all the releases lined up for July, Arya’s Ghajinikanth is the only one to come out with a confirmed date – July 27th. Many films such as Kolamaavu Kokila, Junga, Imaikkaa Nodigal, RK Nagar, Mohini and Thittam Pottu Thirudura Kootam are hanging without a proper release date.