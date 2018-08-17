Trisha to be a part of Rajinikanth's next?

If sources are to be believed, Trisha has been brought on board Superstar Rajinikanth’s new film which is being directed by Karthik Subbaraj. This, in turn, is another big addition to an already glitzy star cast consisting of Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Simran Bagga, Bobby Simhaa, Megha Akash, Sanath and others.

Trisha has already revealed in many of her interviews that it is a long time wish of hers to star opposite Rajinikanth, something which has not happened until now. If she does find her way into this project, it would be a huge treat for her fans.

After completing two schedules across Dehradun and Darjeeling, the team is currently filming some talkie portions in Chennai. In September, they will be flying to Lucknow where the unit will be joined by Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the baddie here.

On the other hand, Trisha is awaiting the release of her romantic drama 96, in which she stars opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The film follows two childhood friends who meet after a long time and spend a day together. 96 is directed by Prem of Naduvula Konja Pakkatha Kaanom fame and has music by Govind Vasantha.