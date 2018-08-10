Uncertainty plagues the TN release of Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2

Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 is gearing up for a big release on Friday, August 10. The overseas premieres are scheduled for August 9, across the US and Dubai. The Hindi version was screened on Thursday evening, ahead of its theatrical release, to the Mumbai press. The film will also be having a big release in Karnataka, AP, and Telangana thanks to the involvement of big distributors. But the heavy rains in Kerala are likely to affect the opening of Vishwaroopam 2 in a big way there.

In Tamil Nadu, Vishwaroopam 2, unfortunately, won't be having the usual 5 am and 8 am special shows, which are part and parcel of all big star flicks. Even a non-star film like Tamizh Padam 2 had these special morning shows recently and went houseful.

Despite a good hype in the urban centers, theater owners have not scheduled any early morning special shows for the Kamal Haasan starrer due to the uncertainty surrounding its distribution in the state. Popular Chennai theaters like Kasi, Rohini, GK, and Vettri which are synonymous with the early FDFS (first-day first show) will be missing out this time around! The spirit and energy levels of Kamal fans, who are quite eager to see their icon on the big screen three years after the release of Thoongavanam, must be a bit dampened by the absence of these early morning shows.

Advance bookings have opened really late in most of the TN theaters and shows will begin with the noon show slot in all major cinemas. Hopefully, the release is smooth, and the film will reap a good run in theaters.