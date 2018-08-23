Vada Chennai release date is here along with some deets on Dhanush's prospective next!

Senior producer Kalaipuli S Thanu and ace actor Dhanush worked together in 2017 for Velai Illa Pattadhaari 2, a film which didn't work as well as expected. It was nowhere near the first part, both in terms of content and collections.

The two are now set to work together in three films, all to be helmed by prominent directors. One of these directors is said to be 'Mundasupatti' fame Ramkumar. The director has come up with an interesting line which has impressed both Thanu and Dhanush. He is currently busy with the post production work of his next release Raatchasan, starring Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead. While Vishnu plays a cop, Amala plays a teacher. We can expect an official announcement on this Ramkumar – Dhanush film once things are in place.

Meanwhile, Dhanush's next release would be Vada Chennai which has locked October 17 as its release date. This announcement was made on Wednesday evening with a brand new poster of the star. Sandakozhi 2 and Kaatrin Mozhi will arrive a day later on October 18. This coming Pooja Holidays weekend promises to be eventful for Tamil cinema buffs with films starring Dhanush, Vishal and Jyotika to entertain them.