Vada Chennai teaser: Dhanush rocks in this killer gangster plot!

The teaser of Vada Chennai was launched recently on the account of Dhanush’s birthday, and it has turned out to be one of the best gifts for the actor's fans. The teaser showcases the hero of the film and all the important character, one by one, each having a different shade.

Dhanush appears in various looks – starting from a young boy (similar to his look in the Burma portions of Anegan), long haired, short haired and finally the long-bearded look which is quite impressive. Though the poster designs of the film were quite underwhelming, the teaser has managed to enthral one and all.

Velraj has once again proved his prowess as a director and has done a commendable job despite shooting the majority film in the night with low lighting. Santhosh Narayanan’s Howaa Howaa BGM is haunting, while the same can be said about the edit which is precise, just like it has to be.

Vetrimaaran surely seems to have his plate full, and with the film being made as a trilogy, there’s a lot for us to see.

Till then, here's the teaser of Vada Chennai.